The Science Behind Why the Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is Still So Real

It was a humid, sticky 32°C (or around 89º F) when I made a quick trip to the grocery store in shorts and a tank top earlier this week. Despite the heat, however, the store clearly wanted me to think it was the fall season – and for us Americans, that means pumpkin spice.

Weaving in and out of each aisle, I was inundated with row upon row of pumpkin spice M&Ms, pumpkin spice yogurt, pumpkin spice Oreos, pumpkin spice cereal, pumpkin spice beer, pumpkin spice cookies, pumpkin spice bagels, pumpkin spice Pop-Tarts, pumpkin spice popcorn, pumpkin spice hummus, pumpkin spice creamer for my pumpkin spice coffee…

At the risk of sounding any more like Forrest Gump’s shrimp-obsessed friend Bubba, let’s just say that we’ve all gone a little mad. And with the official release of everyone’s favorite – the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte – it’s time we ask: why are we so obsessed with pumpkin spice everything? Even if some products taste, as comedian John Oliver says, like a candle might taste. (I won’t mention any names.)

The season of pumpkin spice latte, or PSL for short, is upon us.

Get It While It Lasts

The anticipation for pumpkin spice’s annual return – soon replaced with gingerbread and mint-chocolatey goodness by wintertime – can be explained by a psychological theory called “reactance.” In short, reactance theory can explain why we respond so strongly to limited edition or timed offers.

During the first investigation of this theory in 1966](https://www.amazon.com/Theory-Psychological-Reactance-Jack-Brehm/dp/0121298507), psychologist Jack Brehm studied the effects of product unavailability on its attractiveness to consumers. Participants were asked to listen to and rate four music records. Afterward, they were told that they were allowed to keep one. One group of participants was also informed, however, that the record they rated as their third choice was unfortunately unavailable because it went missing during shipment. When asked to re-evaluate their ratings, 67 percent of participants ranked the missing record higher than they had previously.

Marketers have recognized and implemented reactance theory for years. We’ve all seen commercials for “limited time only!” products or felt more motivated to go shopping for new clothes when a snazzy “30 percent off, only good through Sunday” coupon shows up in the newspaper. We might prefer to eat regular Oreos, but knowing that pumpkin spice Oreos are only around for a few weeks makes the latter choice more appealing to us.