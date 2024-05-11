The science behind Northern Lights in Middle Tennessee & prediction for next showing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rare solar storm hit Earth Friday, prompting Northern Lights to be seen all across the country, reaching as far south as Tennessee and Alabama.

Scientific expert David Rives often studies and photographs solar activity and even this rare phenomenon in Middle Tennessee caught him off guard.

Rives joined Good Morning Nashville to discuss the wonder and dangers behind the beautiful light show, often referred to as a Coronal Mass Ejections.

Rives serves as the Planetarium Director and Founder of the Wonders Center and Science Museum, in Dixon, Tennessee.

GALLERY: Northern Lights across Middle TN

(Courtesy: David Rives)

(Courtesy: David Rives)

(Courtesy: David Rives)

(Courtesy: David Rives)

While beautiful to witness, Rives said the severe geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite communication in some instances.

The storm could produce Northern Lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Rives said Middle Tennessee could have another opportunity to see the Northern lights again Saturday, but it will come down to timing with the sun and how soon night falls.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.