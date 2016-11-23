Sci-Fi Conventions Made Sean Gunn Realize A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Could Work

Sean Gunn plays Kirk, one of the most recognizable townspeople on “Gilmore Girls,” so it isn’t surprising that Gunn has fans who talk to him about the show. However, it wasn’t until “Gilmore Girls” was over that the actor realized just how popular the dramedy was and continues to be. Gunn told International Business Times that once he started doing sci-fi conventions, he realized that a revival like Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” would be welcomed with open arms.

In 2014, Gunn appeared in Marvel’s blockbuster hit “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Kraglin as well as the motion capture performer for Rocket the Raccoon (he’ll reprise the roles in the May 5 sequel). The experience led to several opportunities for him to appear at conventions across the country. Cons allow fans to interact with actors from their favorite projects, but it seems the people Gunn talks to aren’t bringing up Kraglin as much as they’re talking about Kirk.

“More people come up to me and talk to me about ‘Gilmore Girls’ than anything else I’ve done, including ‘Guardians,’” Gunn explained during an interview with IBTimes. “There’s a weird overlap … Shows like that usually don’t have the fanboys and fangirls the way that sci-fi and fantasy shows do, but ‘Gilmore Girls’ does.”

View photos Sean Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy More

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The two projects are vastly different. “Guardians of the Galaxy” is an intergalactic superhero adventure while “Gilmore Girls” is a dramedy about a young mother raising her daughter in a small, quirky town. Yet they somehow share a lot of viewers. After talking to so many interested “Gilmore” followers, the 42-year-old knew that there was an audience for a revival.

“I didn’t quite understand for a little while just how loyal and rabid that fan base is for ‘Gilmore Girls’ until I started to get out there and see people all over the country,” Gunn admitted. “And so, I had some idea that the demand was there. I knew that fans would really, really love it if we would be able to put it together ... I wasn’t sure if it would ever really happen, but by the time it did, I was so happy.”

Gunn sounds thrilled to be back in Kirk’s shoes. His favorite part of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was getting to read executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s scripts again. “It’s meticulously written, and I think of myself as a technician as much as a performer,” he said. “So to pick up those scripts again that are just beautifully crafted, and be able to jump back in, that’s a gift and it’s a gift that any actor would want.”

Of course, he couldn’t reveal any spoilers about the four-part series. He wouldn’t even say much about that scene in the trailer with Kirk at Friday night dinner. However, he noted that audiences could expect the same loveable Stars Hollow weirdo in the new episodes.

“I would say that Kirk is still very much Kirk,” Gunn said. “I think maybe he’s a little older, but I don’t know. I think in Stars Hollow the more things change, the more they stay the same, and Kirk is no different.”