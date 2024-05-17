SCI Camp Hill hosting two day job fair

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – For those considering a career in corrections, the Department of Corrections is hosting a two-day job fair next week.

The event is at the State Correction Institution at Camp Hill on May 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are multiple positions available, including corrections officer trainees, mechanics, social workers, and more.

The minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainees has been lowered from 21 to 18, and residents of neighboring states can now be considered as well.

Attendees may have to pass through a security screening at the facility, and all are encouraged to apply ahead of time.

On-site interviews will also take place at the job fair.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Camp Hill, visit Open Positions SCI Camp Hill.

