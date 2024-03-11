Schwarz to retire from Greater Alliance Foundation

The Greater Alliance Foundation will have a change in leadership later this year.

Douglas R. Schwarz, executive director of the foundation, has announced he will retire on Sept. 30 after 18 years.

Alliance Municipal Court Judge Andrew Zumbar, president of the Greater Alliance Foundation’s Board of Directors, said they will begin searching for a new leader in the next few months. Zumbar also stressed the value of Schwarz’s service.

“He has left such an indelible mark upon the organization, and every one of the organizations that has been helped under his guidance and leadership,” Zumbar said. “We will begin the long and arduous task of searching for our next executive director, but Doug Schwarz can never be replaced.”

During the GAF’s first year in 1999, the foundation managed about $40,000. In 2006, when Schwarz replaced Ernie Sheetz as executive director, assets had grown to $8 million. Under Schwarz's leadership, the GAF has further grown to manage more than $25 million in assets for the benefit of community organizations in the Greater Alliance area.

Schwarz has overseen the financial support of more than $14 million in grants to support local institutions due to the practices established by donors.

The Greater Alliance Foundation was founded by Charlie Grove and Jack Peters, with assistance from attorney Michael Ogline, Scott Robertson and Judge James H. Williams.

“I am grateful to Jack, Charlie, Mike, Jim and Scott for seeing something in me to move the foundation forward in our early years,” Schwarz said.

In addition to his work with Greater Alliance Foundation and Alliance Ventures, Schwarz has served on numerous boards and community organizations such as Alliance Rotary Club, Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, Alliance Area Development, Malone University and Stark Economic Development Board.

He also has served as an elder and on the finance committee at Alliance First Friends for many years.

Schwarz said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Kyle, and their children and grandchildren.

