Schuylkill County man dies after Berks County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Schuylkill County man died in the hospital after crashing in Berks County Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened in the area of State Route 183 and Appalachian National Scenic Trail Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they found the car had crashed into an embankment.

Woman dies after Lycoming County crash

The sole occupant of the car, identified as 56-year-old William Lecher from Pottsville, appeared to be unresponsive with serious injuries. Troopers on the scene said they performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Lecher arrived at the hospital and was later pronounced dead according to the release.

Upon investigating the cause of the crash, authorities say Lecher crashed into two PennDOT road signs after traveling across to the shoulder on the opposite side of State Route 183.

After hitting the signs, troopers said Lecher crashed into the embankment where state troopers found him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.