Schuyler, Steuben counties included in DEC’s prescribed burns

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will burn land in Schuyler and Steuben counties during its statewide prescribed burns this spring.

According to the DEC, nationally qualified burn bosses will be burning portions of land in Schuyler County’s Coon Hollow State Forrest and Steuben County’s West Hill State Forest and Canisteo River Basin sometime between now and early May. These controlled burns will improve wildlife habitats, prevent future wildfires, and allow the DEC to train more staff to become wildlife firefighters.

“Prescribed fires are an important land management tool used to achieve specific ecological goals,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “In some areas, prescribed fire is also used to reduce the buildup of wood, timber litter, and other hazards that fuel fires in order to reduce the potential for wildfires that threaten public safety and critical infrastructure. DEC carefully and responsibly implements prescribed fires only when conditions are favorable to meet land management goals.”

The DEC developed burn plans that include parameters that must be met before the burns can take place for each area it will be conducting prescribed burns in. The DEC will take current and expected weather conditions into account before it begins any of its burns, which are exempt from the residential burn bands.

In 2023, the DEC burned 13 acres of brush in Cameron Mills State Forest and 45 acres of short grass at Helmer Creek Wildlife Management Area to improve rattlesnake habitats. The DEC will release details about the Coon Hollow State Forest, West Hill State Forest, and Canisteo River Basin burns after they take place.

