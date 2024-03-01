Schuyler Lake woman dies in accident on Thruway

Mar. 1—A Schuyler Lake woman was killed Tuesday, Feb. 27, when she was hit by a vehicle on the Thruway near Woodbury.

According to a media release, State Police responded to an accident after a pedestrian was hit on I-87 southbound between the Sloatsburg and Harriman exits at 1:04 a.m. Erika J. Gargan, 36, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle that hit Gargan, David Millman, 67, of Washington, New Jersey, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, the release said. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact State Police Troop F BCI at 845-344-5300 with any information.