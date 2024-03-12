Schuyler County man loses effort to overturn conviction for raping intoxicated woman

A Watkins Glen man, one of two suspects convicted in connection with the 2015 rape of an intoxicated woman, has lost another effort to have his conviction overturned.

Tompkins County Presiding Judge Scott Miller denied the motion by Jeffrey A. Forney to have his conviction vacated in Schuyler County Court. Miller was assigned to hear the appeal after Schuyler County Judge Matthew Hayden recused himself because he prosecuted Forney when he was chief assistant district attorney.

Forney and Aaron Bowen, of Beaver Dams, were accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at a home on state Route 414 in the Town of Dix in August 2015. The pair later dumped the unconscious woman on the side of the road in Horseheads, where she was found by passing motorists, police said.

Public safety Jury finds Eddie Marte guilty of murder, kidnapping in 2021 death of Juan Gotay in Elmira

The original trial of both defendants ended in a mistrial when a single juror, who was later convicted of perjury, held out for an acquittal.

Forney and Bowen then moved to have separate trials, and Forney was convicted of predatory sexual assault, a violent felony, and unlawfully dealing with a minor, and was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Bowen was convicted of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, both felonies, and was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years of post-release supervision.

Forney appealed his conviction to the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Third Department, in 2019, but the appeals court affirmed his conviction in 2020. In March 2023, he filed a motion to vacate his conviction in Schuyler County Court.

The motion argued 27 points Forney believed to be a proper basis for vacating his conviction, and Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary argued against the motion. Miller ultimately denied the motion to vacate.

Forney, who is serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility, will be eligible for parole in 2036. Bowen will be released from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in April after serving two thirds of his sentence, according to the Schuyler County District Attorney's Office.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Watkins Glen man loses appeal of rape conviction, faces life sentence