Schuyler County man faces possible life sentence after arrest for predatory sexual assault

A Schuyler County man potentially faces life in prison following accusations he had sexual intercourse with two minors.

The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office charged Marcel Veilleux, 67, of Odessa, with first-degree predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree criminal sex act, both felonies.

Veilleux allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with two children under the age of 13.

Investigators tracked Veilleux to Washington County, North Carolina, where he was taken into custody by local law enforcement. He waived extradition and was transported back to New York by Schuyler County sheriff's deputies.

Veilleux was initially arraigned Tuesday and committed to the Schuyler County Jail without bail. His attorney then made an application to Schuyler County Court for bail to be set or for Veilleux to be released on his own recognizance.

Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan, who is prosecuting the case, asked for significant bail, pointing out the severity of the charges, Veilleux's ties outside of New York state, and the alleged serious harm done to the children involved.

Schuyler County Judge Matthew Hayden set bail at $1 million cash, $2 million insurance bond, and $4 million partially secured surety bond.

Veilleux, who was remanded to the county jail in lieu of bail, faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the predatory sexual assault charge, and up to 25 years on the criminal sex act charge.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Odessa man, 67, charged with predatory sexual assault against child