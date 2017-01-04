Schumer on Republican Obamacare repeal: it's their responsibility

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that Democrats in Congress want to see Republican lawmakers' plan for a replacement healthcare program before they repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

"They want to repeal it and then try to hang it on us. Not going to happen. It’s their responsibility, plain and simple," Schumer said at a news conference after President Barack Obama met with Democratic lawmakers to discuss preserving his signature health care plan.





