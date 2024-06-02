Schumer promises contraception vote Wednesday

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his chamber will vote Wednesday on legislation aimed at ensuring a women's right to obtain birth control.

The announcement, which came in a dear colleague letter released Sunday, won't mark the end of Democrats' efforts to go on the offense on the issue, though. Schumer promised "more action to come after that."

"Democrats will never relent until we reverse the immense damage MAGA Republicans and the Supreme Court have inflicted," Schumer wrote, "and we remain absolutely committed to doing everything we can to protect women, families, and reproductive freedom."

Reproductive freedom has emerged as a crucial electoral issue as the country nears the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning the right to abortion. Former President Donald Trump said he was "looking at" contraception restrictions before walking that statement back, while President Joe Biden has made protecting access to care a key point of emphasis for his campaign.

A recent spate of state court decisions have further highlighted the stakes. In Alabama, the state's highest court issued a decision threatening access to in vitro fertilization, while the Arizona Supreme Court revived a Civil War-era statute all but banning abortion.

Schumer's announcement offers a firmer timeline for a vote after he promised to hold one in June in floor remarks prior to the chamber breaking for Memorial Day. The legislation, led by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), boasts 49 co-sponsors among the Democratic conference, but there's no indication yet whether it can pick up any GOP support.