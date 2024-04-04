Schumer demands CBP host in-person public comment hearing for new border patrol station along St. Lawrence

Apr. 4—Sen. Charles E. Schumer is demanding that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol host an in-person public hearing to discuss its plans to build a new border patrol station along the St. Lawrence River.

CBP has for years been planning to build a new border patrol station along the shore of the St. Lawrence in northern Jefferson County.

The agency initially identified a property on Blind Bay, in the town of Orleans, as its preferred location for what its plans described as a 49,000- square-foot facility with dock space, parking, a kennel and a parking garage. The local community — everyone from nearby property owners to elected officials including Schumer, Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul — have said that plan is unacceptable, as Blind Bay is a sensitive ecological area and a Border Patrol station there would be incongruous with the surrounding neighborhood.

CBP has since identified a second site, further east in the town of Clayton, but has always said Blind Bay is its preferred location. CBP has moved forward with site evaluations for both locations, but has yet to host an in-person public comment hearing in the region to discuss its plans with residents. CBP officials have only provided email or mail-based public comment periods on the project to date, and Schumer said the agency plans to only use those methods to take public comment on this project.

That's allowed under the process the agency is using to find a new site, but most federal projects call for at least one in-person comment period as well.

"CBP needs to stop the practice of making too many decisions behind closed doors related to this proposed, new border patrol facility and hold a public hearing on its plans so residents can have their voices heard, and can offer mutually agreeable alternative sites and have a meaningful impact on the outcome," Schumer said in a statement.

In the letter sent to CBP's acting commissioner Troy A. Miller on Thursday, and shared with the Times, Schumer, who is the Senate Majority Leader and the most senior New York politician, demanded that CBP host an in-person public comment hearing before it moves forward with any development plans.

"I write to urge U.S. Customs and Border Protection to hold a well-publicized, widely accessible, and conveniently-located public hearing to allow for full community participation and input into the Supplemental Environmental Assessment public scoping process for a proposed new U.S. Border Patrol facility in the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station Area of Responsibility," Schumer's letter reads.

Schumer said a decision to not host an in-person hearing in Jefferson County to discuss the proposed facilities and take public comment on the plan would be "unwise and unacceptable."

But he stressed that he remains supportive of CBP's goal of building a new border patrol facility in the region. The current facility is a converted home on Wellesley Island, and CBP officials have said they have outgrown that building years ago and are unable to further develop the relatively small parcel of land it sits on.

"I have the upmost respect for the hard work Customs and Border Protection agents do every day, and want them to have the resources and facilities needed to do their jobs and that is why it is so essential that CBP engage with the community in person so that we can work together to find a mutually agreeable location that boosts both the vital services of the agency and the local community," Schumer said.

The local advocates who have led the opposition to the Blind Bay station plan, including the Thousand Islands Land Trust, which purchased the Blind Bay property for permanent conservation, welcomed Schumer's letter and joined his call for an in-person public comment hearing.

"Holding in-person public hearings in the host community is the only way to ensure that those who are impacted by the proposed Border Patrol facility will have a voice," said TILT executive director Jake Tibbles. "While the Land Trust believes in the importance of border security, we are also confident CBP can advance its mission without negatively impacting the region's unique environmental character and overall quality of life."