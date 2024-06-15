Schoolyard dispute ends in off-campus stabbing in Brooklyn

A schoolyard dispute between teens led to a bloody off-campus stabbing in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

Responding to a 911 call around 12:50 p.m., police said they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a shoulder wound at the Metrotech Center plaza near Lawrence St.

Medics took the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the teenage victim is a student at the Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice, a high school about a block away on Adams St. where he and his attacker were involved in a dispute on Thursday.

No arrests were initially reported.