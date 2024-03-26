Schools should treat solar eclipse as a 'teachable moment'

Regarding the letter to the editor, "More schools should cancel classes for total solar eclipse," (March 5): I want to dovetail on the lovely letter by Ursuline student, Eva Casto, about schools cancelling classes for the eclipse, giving a teacher's perspective.

Among the most effective tools a teacher can employ is "the teachable moment." Certainly, a solar eclipse 50 miles from home qualifies. Responsible districts will use this extraordinary event to create a truly memorable moment for their students, as well as staff. Here is a recommendation to superintendents:

Make April 8 (a Monday, no less, allowing weekend travel) into an independent field trip day for science. Instruct students to watch (from wherever they are) and report their observations at school on Tuesday. ELA, math and history teachers will know how to incorporate something this rare and immediate into their lesson planning. What could they possibly have going on in class that Monday that will be more memorable than experiencing "totality?"

Treat it like a snow day. It's a weather calamity! Because if April 8 turns up even partly cloudy, your halls are going to be empty. Most families will have other plans.

Michael Pogue, Anderson Township

