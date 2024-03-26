Schools spotlight literacy and reading fun during March is Reading Month

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — This month, elementary schools around the country are sending home reading calendars and sticker charts, emphasizing the importance of literacy because, after all, March is Reading Month.

Northern Michigan schools are no different.

Children's books at the Petoskey District Library.

To celebrate the month, schools are planning ways to make reading something that's fun for children, rather than just a school requirement.

Different schools come up with different themes to incorporate into the events, with East Elementary School in Cheboygan celebrating a circus theme throughout the month.

Kristen Antkoviak, a teacher at East Elementary, said someone who works for the circus visited the school during an assembly, juggling and riding a unicycle. To make reading exciting for the students, the school has had guest readers come in, and teachers have swapped classrooms and read books to different classes.

Students that have been keeping up with their daily reading will be able to have their names entered into a big drawing, where students have the chance to take home prizes like movie night baskets or bicycles.

Antkoviak said the students know they're not guaranteed a prize basket, but the chance at winning something is exciting for them.

"Our activities that we do every day really gets the kids fired up — earning the tickets, trying to win a prize," Antkoviak said. "Once they're excited about it, and they're reading more, and feeling confident about reading, and having fun reading with a partner, hopefully, they would want to continue reading and spark that love for reading."

A shelf of children's books is seen at Between the Covers in Harbor Springs.

At Lincoln Elementary School in Petoskey, the school is celebrating a "Reading is Paw-some" theme. Incorporating the school's therapy dog, Henry, and some paw print items and decorations around the school, the teachers decided to continue with that theming.

To help make reading fun for students, a reading log with paw prints was sent home, and students can color in the paw print after 20 minutes of reading, said fifth grade teacher Becky Friske.

After six 20-minute sessions, the student's name is added to a box where there is a drawing where students can win the opportunity to be Henry's helper for the day.

Additionally, Friske said, there was an assembly to kick off the month with first graders performing a song about reading for the school.

"They're just little things that really provide excitement towards reading," Friske said. "We'll do anything we can to get the kids reading and book in their hands."

The point of March is Reading Month is to ignite a love for reading, Friske said, and the school has incorporated that by having "mystery readers" for children to try to identify.

"I think that the earlier in a person's life that we can foster a love of literacy ... the more likely that those habits will continue on later," she said.

