Schools lift lockdown in Palm Bay after second day of threats, deputies say

For the second day in a row, deputies are investigating a school threat in Palm Coast.

9 a.m. update:

A Flagler Schools spokesperson tells Channel 9 that both schools have been checked and cleared by deputies.

The lockdown has been lifted and normal school operations will resume.

Here’s what we know: in two days, anonymous calls came in from a male caller, first to FCSO’s non-emergency line and the second to Buddy Taylor Middle School. The caller made threats to BTMS, each time units responded in force to search both BTMS and Wadsworth Elementary. Both… pic.twitter.com/oXosVCVz8q — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) May 15, 2024

UPDATE: Lockdowns have been cleared at BTMS and Wadsworth. Both schools have begun accepting students.

___________



There is a strong police presence at Buddy Taylor Middle School as anonymous male calls in threats again this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ij8bZGgI9d — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) May 15, 2024

Original story:

Deputies responded to the campuses of Buddy Taylor Middle and Wadsworth Elementary schools Wednesday morning, after someone called the school and made a threat, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesperson for Flagler Schools told Channel 9 that as of 8:15 a.m., both campuses were on lockdown.

The district said all students were safe and said parents were being contacted by the schools directly, but could also keep up to date via the district’s social media platforms.

There’s a heavy police presence outside Buddy Taylor Middle School this morning as anonymous male calls in threats again. pic.twitter.com/vULHSfgiZs — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) May 15, 2024

Flagler Schools said students who were on buses heading to either school Wednesday morning were being diverted to Indian Trails Middle School.

District officials said parents are permitted to pick up their children at that location, but emphasized once law enforcement deemed both campuses safe, all classes and school operations would resume as planned.

Indian Trails Middle School is located at: 5505 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Florida 32137

On, Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said someone called the county’s non-emergency line and threatened a shooting after students at Buddy Taylor Middle School had been released for the day.

FCSO said both campuses were checked and cleared after that threat was received.

Officials said they believe the same caller, an anonymous male, made Wednesday morning’s threat.

