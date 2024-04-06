Schools, libraries and other venues prepare for Monday eclipse

Apr. 5—Sky-watching Oklahomans are getting their protective shades and pinhole cameras ready for Monday's total solar eclipse.

The eclipse — when the moon passes between the sun and earth — will follow a path up from Mexico, then Dallas, then Broken Bow, then Indianapolis, then Buffalo, New York, before exiting the United States. People in the path might be able to see the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, glimmering around the moon's black dot.

"It only happens every 20 years for it to be in this exact position," retired Muskogee science teacher Derryl Venters said. "If you look at a map of the states where it's going to have the greatest coverage, Oklahoma is right in that alignment."

Not totally.

Map projections of the eclipse show the tip of Oklahoma, southeast of the line from Antlers to Poteau, is in the path of the total eclipse. Short of flying a Lear jet to Idabel, area gawkers aren't likely to see 100 percent totality nor the corona.

"It's going to be pretty close, though," Venters said.

According to a graph by Travis Meyer on News On 6, Muskogee could see 97 percent totality, with the eclipse starting at 12:29 p.m. Monday, peaking at 1:48 p.m. and ending at 3:07 p.m. Eufaula could see 98 percent of eclipse totality, starting at 12:29 p.m., peaking at 1:48 p.m. and ending at 3:07 p.m.

Venters said she hopes Monday will not be as cloudy as it was on Oct. 14, when an annular eclipse occurred. According to the NASA website, annular solar eclipses occur when the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth as it passes between the sun and Earth. Muskogee saw about 70 percent of that event.

Venters, who works with Muskogee's STEAM Center, helped children make pinhole cameras to safely view that eclipse. She said people should protect their eyes Monday as well.

"This one is going to be a little tricky because it will cover more, and people have this sense of security that you can look at it and not hurt your eyes," she said. "But that is not the case, you still have to have protective gear on."

She said she bought many protective glasses from Amazon and Walmart and distributed them to area school astronomy clubs.

At least two places in Muskogee will offer public viewings, with proper protection, of Monday's eclipse.

An Eclipse Watch Party will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Fite Estate Inn and Spa. Spa owner Charles Crawford said he will offer protective glasses for visitors. People are invited to bring lawn chairs and beverages.

Crawford said Monday's viewing will be televised and live cast to Muskogee schools.

"People will get tutorial about how to use them, what to use," Crawford said. "We're going to be doing an explanation about the solar system."

Crawford gave an advance tutorial and explanation to Muskogee High students Thursday.

"If you use all the proper materials, there's no safety risk," he said. "A lot of people are going to try to shoot it through their cell phones. If they do not have a filter, they will not only burn up their cell phones, but they will hurt their eyes."

Several Eastern Oklahoma Library System branches, including Q.B. Boydstun Library in Fort Gibson, are making viewing glasses available to patrons with library cards. Muskogee Public Library and Checotah's Jim Lucas library will have viewing programs on Monday, with special glasses available.

MHS science teacher Terri Brosset said Monday's eclipse is a rare learning opportunity for her students.

"They won't have an opportunity to watch another one for another 20 years," she said.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse to cross the lower 48 United States is to be Aug. 23, 2044.