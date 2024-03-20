Schools could get new HQ for cheap

Mar. 20—GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Schools has been offered a corporate office building in Greensboro at half its tax-assessed price, which would allow the school system to consolidate administrative offices from five aging buildings at a savings of tens of millions of dollars, officials said.

ITG Brands will sell its nearly 150,000-square-foot building at 714 Green Valley Road, which is in the Green Valley Office Park just off Wendover Avenue and Benjamin Parkway, for $9.5 million, said Julius Monk, Guilford County Schools' deputy superintendent for business and operations, at the Guilford County Board of Education's meeting Tuesday night.

The building, the former headquarters of Lorillard Tobacco Co., was built in 1996 and has an assessed value of just under $19 million, according to Guilford County property records.

The building will need little work before GCS could begin moving in, Monk said.

"It's nearly move-in ready," he said.

The property includes systems in good repair, including extensive technology and security, as well as furniture and equipment that would be included at no extra cost, officials said.

The school board voted unanimously to seek approval from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for a total project cost, including any needed renovations, of $11 million.

However, the actual cost would be far less than that because the five buildings that would be vacated, which include the current central administrative office on N. Eugene Street, would then be sold, with the money going back to the county, unless the county wants to keep the buildings. All district-owned property must be offered first to the board of commissioners before being authorized for sale at market value.

The five GCS buildings were built in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, predating the merger between Greensboro City Schools, High Point City Schools and Guilford County Schools in 1993. Four of the buildings are in downtown Greensboro near the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball stadium.

The Facilities Master Plan released in 2019 called for eventually closing a total of 11 administrative buildings in consolidations. The projects proposed for the bonds package voters approved in 2022 included spending $30 million for that, but because of rapid inflation in construction in the past few years the actual cost of even one new building would be much higher, making the proposed ITG purchase an enormous savings.

The city of Wilmington recently built a new municipal building of more than 371,000 square feet for $68 million, which amounts to about $183 a square foot. That compares to about $66 a square foot to purchase the ITG property.

In a statement from GCS, school board chair Deena Hayes indicated the school board had been working with property management company Deep River Partners and Guilford County officials to arrange the deal.

The goal for GCS would be to move into the building later this year, possibly in the fall.

In other business, Superintendent Whitney Oakley announced district leader appointments and principal transitions, including:

—Angela Polk-Jones, the principal at the Middle College at GTCC-High Point since 2020, will become the district's director of athletics and driver's education. As a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she led the women's basketball team to the Final Four in 1987-88 and is a member of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame.

—Thea McHam will become principal of the Middle College at GTCC-High Point. McHam has been principal at John R. Kernodle Middle since 2010.

—Charnelle Shephard, an assistant principal at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts since 2018,

will become principal at Kernodle Middle.

—Tyler Beck will become the district's chief financial officer. Beck has served in that role at Davidson County Schools since 2017.