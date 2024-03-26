Schools consider safety surrounding eclipse
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Want to check out the upcoming astronomical action? Protecting your vision is a must.
Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo in Austin, Texas is hosting an eclipse viewing party in April. 1- and 2-day packages also include a Bronco Raptor Blackout reveal.
The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up the issue of abortion yet again, this time in pill form. The justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the high stakes case that could affect access to a widely used abortion medication drug. Here are some of the key takeaways from the hearing.
Viking Therapeutics is gearing up to compete with market GLP-1 leaders Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of important new vehicles ahead of the official start.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
Act fast to score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
The stories you need to start your day: The Supreme Court’s abortion pill case, the next ‘Bachelorette’ lead and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
TikTok's "youth council" is now official, and they have already started meeting with the company, including CEO Shou Chew, the company announced.
Goldman Sachs analysts see gold heading to $2,300 by year-end.
A 2006 Volkswagen Golf GTI in a Colorado wrecking yard.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Two senators are asking the office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify the contents of intelligence briefings about TikTok and ByteDance,
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.