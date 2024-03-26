Are schools closing for the solar eclipse? What to know in Tennessee

Several Tennessee schools are taking the day off for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Schools across the country have already given students the day of the eclipse, April 8, as a day off, a half day or a chance for e-learning. And some Tennessee schools are already following suit.

Here's a list of schools that have made announcements so far. Please check with your school district to see what the schedule for April 8 is.

The list of schools will be updated as schedules are release by different districts. If a school is not included in the list and needs to be, contact Joyce Orlando at jorlando@gannett.com.

Why are schools closing for the eclipse?

School districts across the state that are choosing to dismiss early or cancel all together cite that it gives students a chance to experience the eclipse with their family and friends.

Much of the state will see anywhere from near totality to about 95% totality. The partial solar eclipse will start around 12:44 p.m. and end at 3:20 p.m., with maximum coverage, about 95 percent, at 2:03 p.m. Most of which is during dismissal time for students across the state.

East Tennessee

The following districts have announced they will dismiss early on April 8 for the eclipse:

Bristol City Schools

Carter County Schools

Greene County Schools

Hawkins County Schools

Johnson County Schools

Knox County Schools

Kingsport City Schools

Loudon County Schools

Oak Ridge

Unicoi County Schools

Schools that will be closed for the eclipse:

Elizabethton City Schools

Sullivan County Schools

Here are others keeping to their regular days.

Alcoa City

Jefferson County

Johnson City Schools

Morgan County

Middle Tennessee

Metro Nashville Public Schools plans to provide instructional materials and lesson plans to schools for the April 8 eclipse.

Rutherford County Schools announced that their schools will be closed on April 8.

West Tennessee

The western part of Tennessee will be the closest part of the state to totality in April, but as of March 26 no school schedules for districts in that part of the state have information on if students will have early dismissal or even the day off for the celestial event.

Path of totality for the April 8, 2024 eclipse

