Is there school today in Florida for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday and for some Florida students it means a day off from school.

For many students, the 2023-2024 school year is already over, with classes ending as early as May 17 in one county. For most, the last day of school was May 24.

But for many school districts around the state, school continues into this week — after the day off Monday, May 27, for the Memorial Day holiday.

For students in Miami-Dade County, school continues until June 5 and for students Broward County, the school year won't end until June 10.

Students in what Florida counties are still in school?

For students in most Florida public schools, school ended before the arrival of Memorial Day.

Students in 25 counties, though, will be back in the classroom this week. Here is when school ends for the counties where the school year isn't yet over:

Alachua: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Broward: June 10; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Citrus: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Clay: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Collier: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Dixie: May 28; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Duval: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Franklin: May 28; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Hernando: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Indian River: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Lee: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Levy: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Liberty: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Miami-Dade: June 5; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Osceola: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Palm Beach: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Pinellas: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Polk: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Putnam: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

St. Lucie: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Sumter: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Suwannee: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Taylor: May 30; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Volusia: May 31; no school for Memorial Day May 27

Walton: May 29; no school for Memorial Day May 27

In May 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law a requirement for later start times for middle and high schools throughout Florida.

The law prevents middle schools from beginning the “instructional day” earlier than 8 a.m., while high schools will be barred from starting the school day before 8:30 a.m.

The later start times will be required by the 2026-2027 school year. The law gave school districts three years to develop plans to implement the changes to the earlier times.

When is the earliest date Florida schools can start?

HB733 stated the opening day of schools may not be any earlier than Aug. 10.

When does school start in Florida for the 2024-2025 school year?

Almost every Florida school will start the 2024-2025 school year on the first possible date — Aug. 12 — after Aug. 10, which falls on a Saturday this year.

Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday

A 14-day back-to-school sales tax holiday is proposed from July 29 to Aug. 11, 2024, for clothing, footwear, and backpacks costing $100 or less, school supplies costing $50 or less, learning aids costing $30 or less, and personal computers or computer-related accessories, including non-recreational software, costing $1,500 or less.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: School today in Florida? Is Memorial Day a holiday?