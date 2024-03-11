Is there school today in Florida? For 21 counties, enjoy the extra sleep

Spring break is is full swing around Florida.

In a few Florida public schools, spring break is already over. For 21 counties, spring break starts today, just in time to give students and their parents a few extra days to adjust to the arrival of daylight saving time.

Most schools have spring breaks in March, but there are a few where spring break won't come until April.

By this point, the dates are locked in, but dates are always subject to change.

Spring break for Florida public schools this week, March 11-15

Alachua : March 11-15

Clay : March 11-15

Collier : March 11-15

Desoto : March 11-15

Franklin : March 11-15

Glades : March 11-15

Hardee : March 11-15

Highlands : March 11-15

Hillsborough : March 11-15

Jefferson : March 11-18

Lake : March 11-15

Leon : March 11-15

Madison : March 11-15

Marion : March 11-15

Martin : March 11-15

Okeechobee : March 11-18

Osceola : March 11-15

Pinellas : March 11-15

Polk : March 11-15

St Johns : March 11-18

Taylor: March 11-15

Spring break for Florida public schools March 18-22

Spring break for Florida public schools March 25-29

Spring break scheduled for April for some Florida schools

Gilchrist : April 15-19

Hamilton : April 1-5

Lafayette : April 8-12

Levy: April 15-19

Spring break over for these Florida school districts

Sarasota : March 8-15

Sumter: March 3-10

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: When is spring break for Florida counties? School calendars