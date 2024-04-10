School Success Stories: Here’s What Happened When Charters Teamed Up With HBCUs

In February, The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute examined the role Historically Black Colleges and Universities can play as charter school authorizers. Now, we’re looking at success stories of charter schools operating on HBCU campuses and their impact on K-12 education innovation.

Related

Educational Equity: What if Historically Black Colleges Managed Charter Schools?

Join The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday for an online panel discussing the influence of HBCUs in revolutionizing K-12 education. You’ll hear from leaders Dr. Kathryn Procope, executive director of Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science; Dr. Angela Lang, founder of I Dream Big Charter School at Stillman College; and Dr. Quinhon Scott, executive director of Coppin Academy High School at Coppin University. Curtis Valentine of PPI’s Reinventing America’s Schools Project will moderate.

Sign up for the Zoom right here or tune in to this page Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to stream the event.

Recent coverage of K-12 innovation from The 74: