School run by Amesty’s family loses pitch to make home tax exempt

The small university run by Rep. Carolina Amesty’s family lost its bid Monday to make the $1.6 million home where she lived during her first campaign exempt from property taxes.

The school had sought an educational exemption on the five-bedroom pool home near Windermere where Amesty, an Orlando-area Republican, lived with her parents until last year.

Central Christian University filed for the exemption in 2023 while it was delinquent on its prior year’s taxes. At the time, Amesty was the university’s vice president.

A special magistrate ruled in November that Central Christian had not shown the home in an upscale golf course development was anything but a private family residence for Amesty’s parents and recommended Orange County deny the sought-after tax exemption.

Florida law requires properties to be used for educational purposes to qualify for the tax exemption Central Christian wanted.

Monday, the county’s value adjustment board voted to accept the special magistrate’s recommendation. There was no discussion. The board has the final say when there’s a disagreement over exemptions between a taxpayer and the county’s property appraiser’s office.

Central Christian had not appealed the magistrate’s ruling, and no one from the university appeared at the meeting Monday.

Neither Amesty nor her father Juan, the school’s president, could be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Amesty, who is running for reelection this year, has been the subject of two Orlando Sentinel investigations, the first involving the unpaid taxes on the home and unpaid utility bills on a shuttered restaurant she owns.

The second story, published last month, showed five men who said they’d never worked for her family’s small, unaccredited university were listed as faculty members in catalogs the school submitted to the Florida Department of Education. Amesty also notarized an employment form indicating that a veteran educator worked there, but the man said he never signed the form.

During her first campaign for the Florida House, Amesty frequently touted her role at Central Christian, although she is no longer an employee there, her attorney told the Sentinel earlier this year.

At the November hearing before the magistrate, Amesty and other Central Christian officials argued that the house should be exempt because Amesty’s father resides there and uses it for some university business.

They compared the home to the presidents’ houses at Rollins College and the University of Miami.

But the magistrate said there was no evidence Central Christian, which last summer told the state it had 15 students, used the 5,400-square-foot home for university activities.

The house sits in the Keene’s Pointe development on the Butler Chain of Lakes and isn’t accessible to visitors unless they show a pass to a guard at its entrance. It is about 15 miles from Central Christian’s campus on North Hiawassee Road.

The testimony at the hearing, the magistrate wrote, “did not support that the Property was regularly or frequently made available to students or faculty for classes, meetings or workshops, or that students or faculty regularly visited or made use of the Property.”

Central Christian late last year paid its delinquent 2022 property taxes, which totaled more than $18,000, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser’s website.

The school also paid its 2023 tax bill, which was about $25,000, the website shows.