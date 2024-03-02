School Readiness Event hosted at the Chuck Mathena Center

PRINCETON (WVNS) – Pre-K and Kindergarten are vital for child development. New friends, meeting their teachers, and learning can be overwhelming for a new student. Mercer County Schools is hosting a school readiness event for new students and parents.

Hosted at the Chuck Mathena Center, many organizations are gathered to help upcoming students with starting something new.

Many kids are preparing to start Pre-K or Kindergarten next year.

While the transition may be scary, this event provides resources to make their start easier.

Princeton Public Library celebrates Dr. Seuss Day

Amber Riffe, Pre-K and Elementary Supervisor for Mercer County Schools, says this event not only helps the kids, but also the parents.

“Because we recognize that transitioning from home to in school can be a big deal. It can be kind of scary. So, we wanted to do this event. Give the parents some information on ways they can help their children at home. But then, also give the kids a lot of freebies and things that they can work with to help that transition” said Riffe.

Pre-K and Kindergarten give new students the chance to learn skills for the first time. Riffe said this event allows parents to be the first to help their children with these skills.

Schools get new resources to combat cyberattacks

“And that’s stuff like cutting with scissors, using Playdoh because their hands are not fully developed at this point…before they can start even gripping a pencil. So, we teach those things in Pre-K and we help that. So, what we’ve done today, we give the parents those materials that they need to help their child at home” said Riffe to 59News.

Many parents fear the day when their child starts going to school. Events like these not only prepare the child, but also give parents and guardians the opportunity to start the learning process right at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.