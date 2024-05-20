School police: Security aide had off-campus sexual relationship with Palm Beach County student

GREENACRES — A security monitor at John I. Leonard High School is facing a criminal charge after school district police alleged that he had an improper relationship with a student.

Brandon J. McCrary, 27, of West Palm Beach was taken into custody Wednesday, May 15, on one count of committing an offense against a student by an authority figure. He was released the following day after posting $25,000 bail.

During a hearing Thursday, May 16, at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned McCray a public defender and ordered that he have no contact with the student. As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

Palm Beach County school police: Monitor said he thought woman was college student

According to an arrest report, school district police began an investigation in April after a 19-year-old student told a teacher about having a sexual relationship with McCrary.

The student told police the sexual contact occurred off campus. The student said the relationship began in December with McCray flirting while the student braided his hair.

When questioned about the relationship, McCray at first denied knowing the student, police said. He later told investigators he believed the student was attending Palm Beach State College and was visiting the high school campus to "finish a few things up."

The police report indicates he was hired in December as a security monitor. His duties include ensuring authorized access to the campus and assisting the John I. Leonard staff with maintaining order and protocol during school hours.

The school district did not immediately respond to a question regarding McCray's employment status.

The arrest is at least the fourth in 2024 in which school personnel are accused of having sexual relationships. Others have concerned employees at South Tech Academy in Boynton Beach, Woodlands Middle School in suburban Lake Worth Beach and Royal Palm Beach High School.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

