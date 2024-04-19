School placed on ‘secure’ status after reports of armed person at nearby park

University High School was placed on a secure status Friday afternoon after reports of an armed person at a nearby park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 that it received reports of a person brandishing a weapon at Jay Blanchard Park on Dean Road.

The agency said that person ran off and deputies have a person secured.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Orange County Public Schools told Channel 9 that the police activity was unrelated to the school and that students were safe.

