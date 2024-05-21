Incident at Nashville school prompts lockdown as authorities search for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville school was placed on lockdown early Tuesday morning as authorities searched for a suspect, officials said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), a man ran through the gates of STEM Preparatory Academy on Tuesday, May 21.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials said the man — who is not affiliated with the school — ran across the property and hopped a fence on the other side.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

The incident led to the school issuing a lockdown as the Metro Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol searched for him in the immediate area.

Although the school is not part of the Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) system, a spokesperson confirmed that the school was on lockdown due to the incident.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Official told News 2 that the man is no longer believed to be in the area and they are working with his family to locate him. The lockdown has since been lifted.

News 2 has reached out to school officials and law enforcement to learn more about the incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.