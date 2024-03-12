School paraprofessional charged with battery no longer with Lee County School District

Lauren Angelica King, 32, of Fort Myers, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

A former Lee County school paraprofessional accused of sending thousands of text messages to at least one student that included nude photos and sexual videos remained in custody on a six-figure bond.

Lauren Angelica King, 32, of Fort Myers, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. She remained at the Lee County Jail on Monday afternoon on $350,000 bond.

Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the Lee County School District, has confirmed King is no longer employed at the Lee County School District.

Spicker said roughly 100 K-12 students are enrolled at Royal Palm Exceptional Center, where she was employed and the student attended school.

Fort Myers police say they were alerted March 3 to a possible sexual battery between a female paraprofessional and a student.

Police said the student told them paraprofessional King had requested the student’s phone number and began texting sexual messages, to include nude photographs and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

Over a month, police said, King exchanged more than 4,000 text messages with the victim, which resulted in King meeting the student outside school hours, where she sexually battered the victim.

On Wednesday, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for King. Authorities arrested King on Thursday.

Police have urged potential victims or anyone with information contact them at 239-321-7700.

King is next due in court April 8 for her arraignment.

