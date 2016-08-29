New school opens at site of Sandy Hook shooting rampage

FILE - In this July 29, 2016 file photo, people attend an open house at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Students attended the first day of classes there on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. The new building replaced the one that was demolished where 20 first graders and six educators were shot and killed in December 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — About 400 elementary school students attended school in Sandy Hook Monday for the first time since a shooting rampage there killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

School Superintendent Joseph Erardi says it was a great and uneventful day at the new 86,000-square-foot Sandy Hook Elementary School, which was built to replace the one torn down after the December 2012 shooting.

The $50 million replacement was built on the same property, but not in the old footprint.

About 70 current Sandy Hook students attended the old school when the shooting occurred. School officials say about 35 of them were in the building at the time, but none witnessed the shootings. Those students are now fourth graders.

Erardi credited parents for creating a smooth first day back for those students.

After the shooting, the students were sent to a school in neighboring Monroe.