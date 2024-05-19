School officials identify student shot, killed on Kennesaw State University’s campus

Kennesaw State University has released the identity of a student who was shot and killed Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

KSU identified the victim as Alasia Franklin.

The suspect, Samuel Harris was not a KSU student.

According to the university, Franklin was killed following an argument in front of the Austin Residence Complex Saturday afternoon. Harris ran away but was later caught.

Authorities have not said if or what the relationship was between Franklin and Harris.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco speaks with students who were feet away from the deadly gunfire on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Harris has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig.

Kennesaw State University is providing support and resources to those affected by the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: