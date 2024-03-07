School resource officer rapes student, gives alcohol to minor, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma school resource officer is accused of raping a student and giving alcohol to a minor, Oklahoma cops say.

James Matthew Waltman, 42, was identified as a Mannford police officer and Mannford Public Schools school resource officer, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

He was charged with one count of rape by instrumentation and two counts of selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor, jail records show.

Attorney information for Waltman was not listed in jail records.

The school said it contacted authorities after it learned about Waltman’s conduct, according to a statement.

Waltman was arrested on March 5 and released less than 24 hours later, jail records show.

The Mannford Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment. The police department has turned the case over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release.

Waltman is scheduled to appear in court on March 19.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is ongoing.

Man fatally shoots former classmate waiting for table inside restaurant, Ohio cops say

Hidden gun goes off during high school wrestling meet, Indiana deputies say

Sleeping 12-year-old is killed when he’s shot through bedroom window, Texas cops say