School of missing Kansas woman operating in locked down status Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, both from Hugoton, on behalf of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, March 30.

Two Kansas women go missing in Oklahoma; authorities calling it ‘suspicious’

As a result of the missing woman, Yarbrough School, where Butler graduated in 2015, will be operating in a locked-down status on Tuesday.

Yarbrough Superintendent Jim Wiggin sent out the following letter to the district on Monday evening:

Monday, April 1, 2024 Dear Parents and Guardians, First and foremost, we are praying for the safe return of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley. Veronica is a Yarbrough graduate with the Class of 2015. I remember her graduation ceremony very clearly, as she was the only senior graduating that afternoon. She was a class of one that year. I joked about her being the top of her class and well, the bottom also. Second, at this time, we just don’t have very much information other than these two ladies are missing and their vehicle was found a little south of the school down at the correction line. Because there are so many unanswered questions, Yarbrough School will be operating in a locked-down status tomorrow with additional safety measures in place. Students will remain indoors throughout the day, all exterior doors will remain locked (except for the South Gym outside doors due to precinct voting; however, the South Gym will be locked off from the remainder of the school), classroom doors will be locked, additional monitoring will be in place, and access to the building by visitors will be limited. We will assess our security plan on a daily basis and will make sure that updates are published as soon as possible. If you have specific concerns or questions, please reach out and let us know. Our hearts are broken for these families, and our prayers are with them!” Sincerely,

Mr. Jim Wiggin

Superintendent

Hugoton community speaks on missing women

Butler is 5 foot 4 inches and has red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, denim shirts and Hey Dudes.

Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, white-washed blue jeans and tan or beige shoes.

“Veronica and Jilian were traveling together to pick up children. They never made it to the pick-up location. Their car was located abandoned on the side of the road,” said the OHP. “Veronica has several tattoos, a Chinese symbol on her left forearm, a sunflower on her left shoulder. Jilian has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.

