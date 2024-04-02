School millage increase up for discussion
'Saved my tires': 52,000+ fans rely on this gauge to double-check pressure and keep their rides running smoothly.
Tesla tops the Kogod 'Made in America' list this year with four cars landing in the top five alongside the Jeep Cherokee, two Hondas and a VW.
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban in U.S. app stores. Much of the related discussion and debate has centered around American data security and speech rights, but a potential move also highlights something else: TikTok is growing its focus on e-commerce, but the interplay of tech giants and geopolitics is squeezing smaller merchants. Over the past few months, merchants -- many of them from China -- looking for an Amazon alternative have flocked to TikTok to peddle clothes, cosmetics, electronics and a variety of other products to U.S. buyers, by way of TikTok Shop.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
With TikTok potentially poised for a U.S. ban, YouTube is touting how well its own TikTok competitor, YouTube Shorts, is paying off for creators. The company on Thursday said its short-form video platform now averages over 70 billion daily views and over 25% of channels in YouTube's Partner Program monetize their videos through revenue-sharing on Shorts. The news swiftly follows TikTok's announcement earlier this month where the ByteDance-owned short video app said that its revamped creator fund had increased total revenue by over 250% in the last six months.
In just about every betting market, the Dodgers are a factor.
Credit cards offer the opportunity to improve your credit or earn rewards, but they can be risky when not used wisely.
People with a genetic risk of developing obesity may need to increase their step count in order to lower their risk of developing the disease.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
The election year battle over cherished retirement programs is a microcosm explaining why Washington doesn't solve solvable problems.
Stellantis could reengineer that Fiat 500e platform to accept a gas-powered engine in Europe, in the face of lagging sales for the 500e.
This past week the first stadium built for women’s soccer opened its doors, packing the stands with fans eager to cheer on the home team: the Kansas City Current. As we sat there, 15 of the 17 original players from the first U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), we couldn’t help but swell with immense pride. Look at how far our sport has come and how many women it has lifted along the way.
Higher oil prices are driving up prices at the pump.
The Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general filed a massive lawsuit against Apple on Thursday morning, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has been accusing Apple’s iOS App Store of antitrust violations for years in an ongoing, arduous legal battle. Epic is never named explicitly in the 88-page lawsuit, but the gaming company’s complaints are echoed across extensive discussion of the App Store’s anticompetitive practices.
The 2025 Lexus NX gets some small cosmetic and convenience upgrades, and mostly low four-figure price increases. Prices go from $41,765 to $63,380.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs in the past 40 years. He stuck around and delivered one of the most memorable March Madness upsets.
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.