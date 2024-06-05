School funding remains up for debate at State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state budget is due at the end of June, and Tuesday, one of the biggest ticket items on Governor Josh Shapiro’s wish list moved out of a House committee.

It would steer a lot of money to public schools, and less to cyber charters.

School funding is a bipartisan problem, but, the solutions are anything but.

“We are, as the courts found, in violation of the Constitution that we all swore an oath to,” Rep. Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster) said.

His House Bill 2370, Democrats’ budget crown jewel, offers more than $1 billion more for public K-12 schools this year.

Increases in future years would begin, supporters argue, to close an equity gap that has festered for decades.

“The court said in the ruling that you can’t get there without spending money,” Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh), Democratic chair of the education committee, said. “So any talk that we may hear about we don’t need to invest in education is patently untrue.”

Republican Education Chair Jesse Topper (R-Bedford) concedes cash will flow, but is it well spent, and how will we know?

“We’re about to put forth more money than we ever have in terms of public education, and yet we still don’t know exactly the metrics we’re going to use to determine if this investment is successful,” Topper said.

More than 60 of the 87 pages in the education bill deal with charter school reforms.

Capping cyber tuition at $8,000, and limiting their ability to categorize kids as special needs, which nets them more money.

“If that kid is diagnosed with ADHD and really that kid’s just a 13 year old and that kid is now going to go to the doctor,” Schweyer said. “That kid is now going to be labeled as a special education kid when really they were just 13 or 14 years old.”

The bill would also set a minimum salary for teachers and professional staff at $60,000. Sturla insists its affordable as long as taxes aren’t cut.

Cue House Republicans.

“This morning, we will be introducing the House version of the personal income tax cut,” Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), House minority leader, said.

It’s the same as the personal income tax reduction the Senate already passed.

“It is not our money to spend and balloon into more government,” Cutler said.

Tax cuts won’t move in the house. The education bill did. It’s set to pass Monday.

