Is there school in Florida on Good Friday? Is Publix open? Here are your holiday closings

Easter is coming Sunday, March 31, but before then is Good Friday.

Good Friday is the day that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Easter celebrates Jesus' resurrection.

If it seems as if Easter is coming earlier this year, that's because it will.

Easter is not on a specific date. Easter varies every year because the date depends on the moon, sort of. The one thing you can count on is that Easter for western Christians can never occur before March 22 or later than April 25, according to the Astronomical Applications Department.

Here's what you can expect will be open or closed on Good Friday, March 29.

Is Good Friday a federal holiday?

No, neither Good Friday nor Easter are one of the 11 federal holidays.

Is Good Friday a Florida state holiday?

Florida officially recognizes 21 legal holidays when state offices will be closed. The state also lists 38 separate days, weeks or months that have been designated or proclaimed as a public holiday, with varying suggestions for observance.

Good Friday is among the legal holidays in Florida for 2024, when state offices may be closed.

Will the post office be open on Good Friday? Is mail delivered?

Post offices will be open and mail will be delivered on Good Friday.

Are banks open on Good Friday?

Capital One, Bank of America, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase, among others, confirmed to USA TODAY branches would be open on Friday.

Some hours may vary, so check with your local branch.

Is the stock market closed on Good Friday?

U.S. stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on Good Friday.

Will UPS, FedEx deliver on Good Friday?

Deliveries will be made by both companies and UPS and FedEx offices will be open on Good Friday.

Will Publix, Winn-Dixie, along with restaurants and other stores be open on Good Friday?

Publix is closed for three holidays every year: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

So Publix, along with other Florida grocery stores, restaurants and businesses will be open on Good Friday.

Are Florida schools open on Good Friday?

Counties enjoying spring break the week of March 25 will have off Good Friday on March 29:

Good Friday for other Florida school districts:

Alachua: No school March 29.

Bay: No school March 29.

Clay: No school March 29.

Collier: No school March 29.

Duval: No school March 29.

Flagler: School in session March 29.

Lake: No school March 29.

Lee: No school March 29.

Leon: School in session March 29.

Martin: No school March 29.

Nassau: School in session March 29.

Okaloosa: School in session March 29, but students off March 25.

Okeechobee: No school March 29.

Palm Beach: No school March 29.

Polk: No school March 29.

Sarasota: No school March 29

St. Lucie: No school March 29.

St. Johns: No school March 29.

Walton: Early release day March 29.

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

Easter varies every year because the date depends on the moon. The holiday coincides with the first Sunday after the paschal full moon, which is the first full moon after the vernal equinox, or the first day of astronomical spring, according to Almanac.com.

In 2024, the vernal equinox occurs March 19. The first full moon will be on March 25, making Easter on March 31, the first Sunday after the arrival of the full moon.

But .... the Christian church has a fixed date — March 21, which is called the ecclesiastical date — for the full moon and March equinox. That date doesn't always line up with the astronomical start of spring known as the vernal equinox.

Sometimes, that means a very late Easter.

Contributors: C.A. Bridges, USA Today Network Florida; Gabe Hauari, USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Good Friday holiday closings: Schools, Publix, mail delivery