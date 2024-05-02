A school employee said he got a doctorate from FAU to get extra pay. Now he owes $10K

A former employee accused of submitting fake university transcripts to get paid more now owes $10,000 back to the Palm Beach County School District and will enter a three-year diversion program to avoid criminal charges, a judge ruled this week.

Clayton Jones of Royal Palm Beach was arrested in July 2023 by school police and charged with grand theft, cheating, misrepresenting his academic standing and running an organized scheme to defraud the school district of $10,000 in graduate degree supplements he received between 2019 and 2023. He originally pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Jones, 43, was working as a behavior health professional at Carver Middle School in Delray Beach when he first submitted paperwork to receive the district's annual advanced degree supplemental pay in 2019.

But Jones didn't have the degree from Florida Atlantic University that he said he did. School district investigators found he created the fake transcripts himself.

Officials in the FAU Registrar's Office said the transcripts he submitted had differences in design from bona fide transcripts: Jones' document was oriented in a landscape format instead of a portrait format and his document had a red border that has never been present on transcripts from the school.

FAU also doesn't offer the advanced degree Jones said he had, which was a doctor of philosophy with a concentration in social work. The university confers that type of degree as a doctor of social work with a concentration in social work.

The Registrar's Office also confirmed to school police investigators that FAU never had a student whose information matched Jones' name and birthdate.

Jones was arrested July 17 after the investigation by the school district's inspector general.

On Wednesday morning, Jones agreed to a three-year diversion program. He will be required to pay the district back the $10,000 he got in extra pay, as well as $2,000 to the court. Jones cannot break the law during the program and had to admit he is guilty of misrepresenting his academic achievements.

If he follows all the parameters of the diversion program for three years, Jones' charges will be dropped. He has no criminal history from the past 20 years.

What is the school district's extra pay for master's, doctorate degrees?

The school district allows employees to apply for extra pay to honor any degrees they earn beyond a bachelor's.

Palm Beach County's Classroom Teachers Association bargains over the amount of the supplement. As of 2023, the supplements are as follows:

Master's degree: $3,000 per year

Double master’s degree or specialist degree: $4,500 per year

Doctorate degree: $6,000

To qualify, the employee's degree must be in one of their personal areas of certification. For example, a math teacher can't be paid extra for a doctorate in English or school psychology.

To get the supplements, employees must fill out a district form and submit it to the district's compensation and employee information office. They must submit an original transcript that shows the date they received the degree.

Processing of the supplements can take up to three months, according to the district.

