School districts across Kansas facing budget challenges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School districts across the state are facing budget challenges, pushing them to make difficult decisions.

Wichita Public Schools is grappling with a decline in enrollment and a budget shortfall. The board has already decided to close six schools.

On the state level, there are a lot of factors contributing to why this is happening. The Kansas State Department of Education says the most important is enrollment declines.

“Any district that is experiencing declining enrollment, which we have several districts, we have a lot of districts that are, are having budget issues of one kind or another,” said Frank Harwood, Deputy Commissioner with the KSDE.

Harwood said base state aid for districts has been increasing in the past few years. Schools with fewer students still get less money.

“The vast majority of funding is based on student counts,” Harwood said.

Other factors also play a role, like the end of pandemic funding.

“Those funds that now are running out, districts are having to make decisions about how they continue some of those services that they were able to fund with that federal funding,” said Harwood.

Kansas State Board of Education member Betty Arnold, who represents Wichita and surrounding cities, said a lack of Special Education funding is also contributing.

“When the money comes in for the budget, special education needs has to be taken care of off the top,” Arnold said. “Then what’s left is distributed to general education.”

“The state has not been meeting its statutory obligation for special education funding,” Harwood said. “Which means individual districts are required to use local funds to make up for that.”

He said that adds extra strain on schools.

Arnold also expressed concern that funding often doesn’t keep up with inflation.

As for USD 259, the district declined to speak with us about the next steps in their plan to deal with a $42 million shortfall.

What they did say is they’re relying on community feedback sessions to determine their long-term plan for facilities. The dates for those sessions will be shared Thursday.

