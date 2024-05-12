School district mourns wrestling coach killed in Monroe County crash

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district is in mourning after a tragedy involving its athletic director.

Stroudsburg High School Coach Sean Richmond was killed this weekend when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jayne caught up with a student who was close to him and says Coach Richmond was an inspiration to him and an overall good person.

Karis Wilkins is left stunned after learning that Couch Richmond was killed.

Wilkins, who wrestled on the team Richmond coached, found out Sunday morning about the crash.

“As soon as I heard it, my stepdad came downstairs. I was making tea and he was like ‘I’m pretty sure your coach just died,’ and I didn’t believe it at first because it was because my friend posted on his story and then I had to look up an article from the news station and I saw that he died. I was just in disbelief and shock,” Wilkins said.

Richmond was on his way Saturday around 6:00 p.m. to the Stroudsburg High School Prom at Kalahari Resort.

For unknown reasons, he was on foot on Interstate 380 north at mile marker 1.4 when state police say a tractor-trailer struck him.

Police: Woman’s car vandalized in Wyoming County

Richmond was rushed to a hospital where he died.

“I’m still like a little shaken up about the entire thing wondering what’s gonna happen we just got off school tomorrow and I’m just trying to process the entire thing still,” Wilkins added.

Wilkins says he would not be wrestling if it were not for Coach Richmond.

“Me, personally, don’t really like wrestling and he kind of got me back into it, pulled me into his office, and like brought back my motivation,” Wilkins explained.

Wilkins says he will forever cherish the memories he made with his coach.

“If I had to say a favorite memory it’s when he kinda like pulled me off to the side one day and told me, ‘You’re gonna be playing varsity wrestling,’ and I was just really happy about that and I just really saw him as my coach and he was just an amazing person,” Wilkins stated.

State police say the investigation is still ongoing into how the deadly pedestrian crash happened.

Richmond’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.