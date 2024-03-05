School counselor ‘preyed’ on students and solicited them for sex, Georgia police say

A high school counselor faces sex crime charges after he was accused of having inappropriate contact with multiple students, Georgia police say.

Alonzo Wyatt is charged with six counts of improper contact by a school employee and one count of criminal attempt, Villa Rica police said in a March 4 news release.

Wyatt, 30, was a full-time counselor at Villa Rica High School, where police said he “preyed” on students under his guidance. Authorities began investigating Feb. 16 after Carroll County Schools received reports that an employee was having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, according to police.

McClatchy News reached out to the school district for comment on March 5 and was awaiting a response.

Wyatt’s name was seemingly scrubbed from the school’s website as of Tuesday.

A police investigation revealed Wyatt had sexual contact with a student at the high school more than once, authorities said.

Police identified at least two other victims who were being counseled by Wyatt. He reportedly made sexual advances, groped them and solicited them for sex during sessions, according to authorities.

“He was in a position of trust at the school and students depended on him for assistance, advice, and safety,” police said, adding that Wyatt “clearly and continuously broke that trust.”

Officers also pored over “complex digital cell phone evidence and numerous victims and witnesses” during their investigation, the department said.

“This investigation revealed a pattern of predatory behavior,” according to police.

Carroll County Schools addressed the incident in a statement and said it was aware of the accusations against Wyatt, WANF reported.

“The matter was turned over to the Villa Rica Police Department, and today they have notified us of the completion of their investigation,” district officials told the station. “We are thankful for the strong relationship we have with our local law enforcement to ensure that the safety of our students remains our top priority.”

Villa Rica is about 30 miles west of downtown Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

