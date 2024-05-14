School closures in, near Baton Rouge after severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After severe weather hits the Baton Rouge metro area, some schools and offices have announced closures for Tuesday, May 14.

According to the National Weather Service, residents were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday evening. This severe weather has caused damage to powerlines and caused over 54,000 residents surrounding the area to be without power.

The BRPRoud Storm Tracker Team says a flash flood warning is in place until Tuesday.

See below for a list of schools that have announced closures for Tuesday, May 14.

K-12 schools in, near Baton Rouge closures

Iberville

All Iberville Parish schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Pointe Coupee

Pointe Coupee Schools and the District Office will be closed tomorrow, May 14, 2024, due to weather-related issues parishwide. Please stay off the roads and stay safe!

West Baton Rouge

All WBR schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, May 14th due to widespread power outages across the district. Please stay tuned for updates.

Zachary

“Due to storm-related power outages, damages and possible unsafe conditions, schools and offices in the Zachary Community School District will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

In addition to school and office closures, all after-school activities are canceled as well as Extended Day services.

Thank you and please remain safe.”

