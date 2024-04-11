School closures announced for Thursday
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Due to ongoing power issues after Wednesday’s severe weather, some schools are expected to be closed on Thursday.
Acadia Parish
Iota Elementary
Iota Middle
Iota High School
Calcasieu Parish
W.T. Henning Elementary
S.J. Welsh Middle
Barbe Elementary
Jeff Davis Parish
Lacassine High School
Latest Posts
Much Nicer Weather Returns to Acadiana With Some Cool Nights…
Multiple people transported to hospital after trees fell on their vehicles in St. Landry Parish
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.