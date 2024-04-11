School closures announced for Thursday

Shea Duplechain

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Due to ongoing power issues after Wednesday’s severe weather, some schools are expected to be closed on Thursday.

Acadia Parish

  • Iota Elementary

  • Iota Middle

  • Iota High School

Calcasieu Parish

  • W.T. Henning Elementary

  • S.J. Welsh Middle

  • Barbe Elementary

Jeff Davis Parish

  • Lacassine High School

