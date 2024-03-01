Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays March 1 because of winter weather moving through the area.

Avery County Schools: Closed, remote academic day.

Madison County Schools: Three-hour delay.

Mitchell County Schools: Closed, Schedule 2 work day.

Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.

Yancey County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for March 1