School closings, delays in Western North Carolina for March 1
Some school systems in Western North Carolina are closed or operating on delays March 1 because of winter weather moving through the area.
Avery County Schools: Closed, remote academic day.
Madison County Schools: Three-hour delay.
Mitchell County Schools: Closed, Schedule 2 work day.
Watauga County Schools: Two-hour delay.
Yancey County Schools: Closed, remote learning day.
