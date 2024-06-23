School choice critics are wrong. The facts show it's what's best for our students.

As a person who is personally involved in a small nonprofit school whose mission is to serve disadvantaged students and their families, I have seen first-hand the benefits that these schools can have on such disadvantaged groups. There are currently more than 75 private school choice programs operating across 33 states, with slightly less than 1 million students participating. There have been numerous studies of these programs with most all showing favorable benefits in terms of student test scores, parent satisfaction, economic impacts and overall educational attainment.

HB 2 provides better public school alternatives

There are several different types of school choice programs that have been implemented and studied across the country. HB 2 does not enact any specific program; rather, it allows the state legislature to enact a program thought to serve Kentucky best. Thus, it is just the first step for the state to be able to offer these beneficial public school alternatives to those students and families who need them most.

There have been many false statements made about HB 2 and school choice initiatives by those who feel that public schools should be the only option for the education of our children. These are the same people who have, for decades, argued for more public school funding, all the while providing no accountability for the failing student outcomes that have followed the additional funding that has been provided over time. Evidently, the expectation is for the taxpaying public to continue to throw good money at declining student outcomes—especially for our most disadvantaged children. As we anticipate future voting on HB 2, it's important that citizen voters know exactly what the bill actually does, and what school choice has been shown to provide students.

School choice: Privatizing JCPS funding undermines democracy, gives more power to the wealthy

There are many misconceptions about school choice

Critics of school choice initiatives claim that these programs are designed to serve the wealthy and they enable discrimination. The facts are that most programs are geared toward special needs and low income populations. Federal and state laws prohibit racial discrimination and nonprofits can lose their nonprofit status if found to partake in discriminating practices.

Despite loud critics, school choice will promote educational freedom across Kentucky

Critics of school choice claim that these programs are expensive and are busting state budgets. The facts are that current programs cover only a small minority of all students in the states where implemented, and cover only a fraction of the existing per student public school funding level. Current programs all include some combination of eligibility restrictions, enrollment caps, budget caps and student caps that are meant to control the amount of money utilized by these programs and control how much impact they can have on the state's respective budget. Currently approximately 15%, or 100,000, of Kentucky students attend private schools, according to the Private School Review. However, public schools are still receiving the taxes for these 67,000 students that they are no longer are servicing, which most would consider to be surplus funding for public schools.

School choice allows students to find the best learning environment for them

Critics claim that school choice initiatives lack accountability like public schools have for the curriculum, school quality, and student outcomes. School choice programs in fact have more accountability than public schools have had over the years. As in any free market competitive system, businesses and other organizations are accountable to their paying customers or supporters, if not happy they can leave and a business or organization will fail if too many customers are unhappy. This is unlike in public schools where most families are stuck, with no other options because of their economic circumstances. Especially those who are most negatively impacted by a failing public school system that has produced declining student outcomes for the majority of students, but which continues to be supported year after year by taxpayers that are being held hostage by the system.

Critics claim that funding is crucial to the quality of education able to be provided by public schools and any redirection of funds to private school choice initiatives will take away from public schools ability to provide a quality education. What critics fail to disclose is the fact that overall funding per student has increased by more than 80% over the last several decades, while student outcomes have actually declined over this same timeframe. More public school funding has not led to improved student outcomes but produced declining student outcomes instead. Should HB 2 pass in November, the legislature will have the opportunity to enact efficient and effective school choice policies that serve Kentucky and our children best, particularly those most in need.

Jody Wurtenberger is a retired healthcare executive, former JCPS parent and future JCPS grandparent

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: School choice critics are misinformed. KY students deserve choice.