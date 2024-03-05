School chef on the mend after being hit while bicycling to work

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver school chef remains in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle to campus.

Florentino Montoya said the crash happened on the morning of Feb. 29. The 41-year-old said he was riding his road bicycle to Primrose School along Evans Avenue over Interstate 25 when he was hit by a vehicle.

“Last thing I remember, there was a car in the middle lane, a truck and then, that’s it,” Montoya said.

Montoya said Denver police have since told him the driver stayed on scene, but no word yet who was at fault. An email FOX31 sent late Monday afternoon to the Denver Police Department was not immediately returned.

Florentino Montoya in a hospital bed

Montoya said he suffered fractures to his hand, ribs and sternum. The chef said he hopes his story will remind both cyclists and drivers to pay attention to each other.

“I really try to monitor people,” he said. “Make sure they’re not on their phones and make sure we kind of get eye contact.”

In the meantime, he has a message for his students: “Give little hugs, and tell everybody I said hi, and chef misses everybody.”

The family has established a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.

