School cafeteria worker found dead in ocean a month after going missing, VA police say

An elementary school worker who disappeared a month ago has now been found dead in the waters of Virginia Beach, police said.

Carina Leach was reported missing when she didn’t show up to work Feb. 14, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The 52-year-old lived near an oceanfront resort area, and investigators couldn’t figure out where she may have gone after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with people in the area.

Her family and friends were “concerned for her wellbeing,” police said.

Friends said she was a longtime cafeteria worker at W.T. Cooke Elementary School. The Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Leach confirmed she had been an employee there since 2014. Officials at the elementary school did not respond to a request for comment.

WendySue Clausson, a teacher at the elementary school, described her as the “light of the cafeteria” in an interview with WVEC.

Clausson shared a message on Facebook after hearing about the discovery of Leach’s body.

“I will never forget your warmth, smile, laugh and caring heart,” she wrote.

Someone who said she worked with Leach responded to Clausson’s post and said Leach was “such a kind person who cared so much for the children at Cooke.”

Virginia Beach police received a call about a body floating in the water March 13, a spokesperson said in a statement. Investigators later confirmed it was Leach but have not yet determined a cause of death.

“So very Sad Carina, love you always,” a former neighbor posted on Facebook. “Hopefully we will get some answers.”

The investigation is ongoing.

