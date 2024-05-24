School bus involved in crash in North Huntingdon Township

A school bus was involved in a crash in North Huntingdon Township Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Clark Pike and Mockingbird Drive at around 3:12 p.m.

No vehicle needed to be towed from the minor crash, police said.

