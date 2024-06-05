School bus driver's license suspended for leaving Franklin child on board

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – The state Department of Education has upheld the six-month license suspension of a school bus driver for leaving a child on a bus at the end of her run.

The Department of Education has sustained an Administrative Court Judge's ruling that Arlene Garcia, a driver for Mary School Bus Transportation, must have her license to drive a school bus suspended for leaving a child on the bus at the end of the run on Dec. 22, 2022.

According to court papers, after Garcia completed her last stop off Route 27 at about 3:30 p.m., she started to go back to the bus yard to finish off the day.

But after she made a left turn off Route 27 and drove two blocks, court papers say, a child stood up in the bus, yawning and stretching their arms.

After she realized a child was on the bus, Garcia approached the bus yard, parked and called the dispatcher who sent another bus driver to take the child home.

Fifteen minutes later, the other bus driver arrived and took the child home after Garcia wrote down the student’s address.

Garcia appealed the Administrative Judge's ruling to the Department of Education.

The Department of Education agreed with the judge that under state law, the license would be suspended six months as a mandatory penalty for a driver who is found to have left a student on the bus at the end of route.

A previous court decision ruled that a school bus driver must conduct a visual inspection of the vehicle when the last child is dropped off and not wait until the bus returns to its storage area.

In July 2023, Amanda Davila, a school bus aide in the Franklin district, was charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 6-year-old Fajr Atiya Williams, a child with disabilities, after the girl was strangled by the seatbelt of her wheelchair on a bus on the way to an extended school year program.

Court action remains pending in Davila's case.

