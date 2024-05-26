School bus driver tried to get sexually explicit photos from teen girl

A school bus driver has admitted that he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl on his bus and also tried to convince her to take a sexually explicit photo of herself.

Tomas Rosario, a 75-year-old Rochester man, last week pleaded guilty to attempting to receive child pornography. Under federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory for judges, he faces 210 months to 20 years in prison.

Rosario also admitted that he saw the girl in a convenience store a day after his crimes and tried to convince her not to tell anyone. The meeting was captured on a store security camera, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi.

Cameras on his school bus also recorded his interactions with the teenager, who was the only student on the bus then.

Rosario was a driver for Monroe School Transportation Inc. at the time of the crimes, in March 2022. He was fired afterward.

"In addition, Rosario gave the victim his phone number, showed the victim his home, and encouraged the victim to call and visit if she ever wanted to skip school," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

